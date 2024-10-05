Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.33 and traded as high as C$17.50. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$17.46, with a volume of 18,041 shares traded.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

