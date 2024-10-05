Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.39 ($11.09) and traded as high as GBX 915.50 ($12.25). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 911 ($12.19), with a volume of 437,568 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.70) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.71) to GBX 910 ($12.17) in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 940 ($12.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,387.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 906.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 830.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently -13,750.00%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

