SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €184.46 ($204.96) and traded as high as €202.20 ($224.67). SAP shares last traded at €200.80 ($223.11), with a volume of 1,394,256 shares traded.

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The company has a market cap of $234.82 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €196.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €184.46.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

