Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OTLK shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $5.23 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Kenyon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,832.74. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $303,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,225 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

