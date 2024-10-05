ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.10 and last traded at $73.10. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.57.
ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10.
About ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF
The ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (AGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of local currency bonds issued by Asia-Pacific national governments. AGOV was launched on Jul 21, 2021 and is managed by GaveKal Capital.
