Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.49 and traded as high as C$24.25. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$23.49, with a volume of 265,997 shares traded.

ELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1566697 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$48,473.47. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock valued at $334,328. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

