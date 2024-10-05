BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s Why

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 6,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 49,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 8.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.