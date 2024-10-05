NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Shares Up 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.05. 25,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 59,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

NOVONIX Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVONIX Company Profile

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

