Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.83 and traded as high as $13.38. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 143,846 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $664.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,128.07. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

