Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading 1.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 232.50 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.08). Approximately 2,230,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,106,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($3.02).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Trustpilot Group from GBX 260 ($3.48) to GBX 270 ($3.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.34) price target on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustpilot Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £957.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7,666.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.83.

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Hanno Damm sold 214,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.88), for a total value of £461,940.40 ($617,897.81). Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trustpilot Group

(Get Free Report)

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.