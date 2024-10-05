Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.28. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 15,535 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

