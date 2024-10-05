Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $3.91. Omeros shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 246,055 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Omeros Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $218.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Omeros by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Omeros by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Omeros by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

