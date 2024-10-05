Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT) Trading 6.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 5,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 89,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Next Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32.

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

