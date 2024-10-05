Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Trading 0.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.27. 7,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 25,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 6.03% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

