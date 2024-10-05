Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $28.99. 1,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

