Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.43. 20,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 29,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.

Get Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 142.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 56,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 118,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.