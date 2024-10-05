Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.43. 20,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 29,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.
