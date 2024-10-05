Foresight Group (LON:FSG) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.69). 901,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 167,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 495 ($6.62).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.03) price target on shares of Foresight Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Foresight Group Holdings Limited operates as an infrastructure and private equity manager in the United Kingdom, Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Spain, and Australia. It operates through Infrastructure, Private Equity, and Foresight Capital Management segments. The company involved in the provision of the management of infrastructure assets, private equity investments, and open-ended investment companies for institutional and retail investors.
