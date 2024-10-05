ATEX Resources (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Shares Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

ATEX Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

ATEX Resources Company Profile

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

