Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 17,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 24,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Logan Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.