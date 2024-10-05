Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 17,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 24,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Logan Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

