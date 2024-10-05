iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 2,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Free Report) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned about 3.18% of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
