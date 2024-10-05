Tectonic Financial (NASDAQ:TECTP) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 1,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Tectonic Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.3144 dividend. This is an increase from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

