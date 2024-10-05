iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 73,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 41,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.46% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

