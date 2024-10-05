iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 73,454 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 41,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.71.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.
