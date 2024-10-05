Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 8.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 39,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Leede Financial downgraded shares of Premier Health of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). Premier Health of America had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 98.37%. The company had revenue of C$41.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier Health of America Inc. will post 0.0047262 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

