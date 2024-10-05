Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.97. 2,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.