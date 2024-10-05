Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,110,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $71,250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,412,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,398,287.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth about $2,026,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.78. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). Acushnet had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

