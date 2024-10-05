Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as high as C$2.38. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 7,022 shares traded.
Pulse Seismic Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36.
Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0427662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend
Pulse Seismic Company Profile
Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.
