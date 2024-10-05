Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.36 and traded as high as C$2.38. Pulse Seismic shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 7,022 shares traded.

Pulse Seismic Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.36.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0427662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Announces Dividend

Pulse Seismic Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pulse Seismic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.