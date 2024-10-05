Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Stride by 25.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $80.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. Stride has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.