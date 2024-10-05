Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

TSE:MFI opened at C$22.43 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$21.15 and a 1 year high of C$28.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4791386 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$114,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total transaction of C$55,198.00. Insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

