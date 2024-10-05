Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:EG opened at $407.04 on Friday. Everest Group has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.66.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 61.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Everest Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Everest Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

