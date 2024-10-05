AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.55. AAR has a 52 week low of $54.71 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAR will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,588,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,513,000 after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AAR by 1,956.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 865,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AAR by 41.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 160,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

