Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Viasat

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,545,334 shares in the company, valued at $170,052,146.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 750,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,936,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 644,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $11.40 on Friday. Viasat has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.