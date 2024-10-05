Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TNYA shares. William Blair started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $7.01.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Faraz Ali sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $28,171.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,276.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,539 shares of company stock worth $56,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,755,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 247,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,862,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 403,472 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 80,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

