Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $605.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.49.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

