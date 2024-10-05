Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,215 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

