Wiser Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $570.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $556.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $577.47. The stock has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.