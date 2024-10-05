The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after buying an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

BK opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

