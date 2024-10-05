Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $280.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.73. The firm has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

