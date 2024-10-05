Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 369,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 365.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 64,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 115,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

