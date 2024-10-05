Unique Wealth LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTI opened at $280.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.35. The company has a market cap of $420.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

