Analysts Set Expectations for Powerfleet, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday.

Powerfleet Price Performance

Shares of AIOT opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. Powerfleet has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million.

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.