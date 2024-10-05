Financial Review: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Medalist Diversified REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 6 3 0 2.33 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 33.52% 8.61% 3.60% Medalist Diversified REIT -16.11% -18.80% -3.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Medalist Diversified REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $977.40 million 9.95 $242.18 million $1.11 35.44 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.17 million 1.36 -$4.57 million ($1.84) -6.74

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

