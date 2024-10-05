Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRP. Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

