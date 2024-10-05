Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $503.80 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $542.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

