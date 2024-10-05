Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

