Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Increased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $458,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $257.85 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

