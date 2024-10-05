Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,786 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,286,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,855,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $273.62 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

