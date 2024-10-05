Delta Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 997.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average of $149.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $52,950,238. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

