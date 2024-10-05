Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 27,080 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 184,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

