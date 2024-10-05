Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,662 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.32% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 179,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 309,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after buying an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 92,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

