Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,869 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,283,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 180,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 294,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 60,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

